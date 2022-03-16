East Lansing, Mich. — Wednesday was the calm before the storm but on Thursday, law enforcement full expects thousands of people to enjoy the downtown East Lansing area.

“We have a lot of students who are in town obviously for school but we also get a lot of commuters from outside that come to the downtown area and student housing area to have a good time,” said East Lansing Police Lieutenant Chad Pride.

St. Patrick’s day in East Lansing can get pretty rowdy. Especially after 2 years of COVID. And the weather is going to be almost perfect.

“Yeah, there definitely will be a lot of people out and about and we understand that,” Pride said. “The nice weather brings more people outside, more people out walking around.”

The students 6 News spoke with said as much.

“We’re going to the bars and then whatever happens happens,” said Gabe Moraru, a junior at MSU. “Classes are going to be empty tomorrow I can tell you that for sure.”

However a few students said they are still planning to go to class. At least for now.

“We have class until 11:10 but after that, we’re going out,” said freshmen Kiely Moore and Melissa Murray.

Are they still going to class?

“Oh yeah of course we are,” they said. “Good students, got to keep that academic mentality.”

Another pair of self-proclaimed good students Nathan Friedman and Adam are freshmen, and they can’t believe how nice the weather is going to be for their first St. Patrick’s day on campus.

“It’s incredible, I’ve been freezing my (butt) off for the last couple of months so this will be great,” said freshman Nathan Friedman.

“it should be a fun time, I’m looking forward to it. I’m loving this beautiful day so I’m excited for tomorrow as well,” added fellow freshman Adam Gudeman

The game plan?

“Waking up real early, trying to hit the lines before everyone else,” said Moraru. “And that’s all I can say about that for TV’s sake.”

They did promise 6 News one thing.

Oh of course, always, (partying) responsibly, you know it,” said Murray and Moore.

“Of course, of course,” added Friedman. “No other way to do it.”

That’s all East Lansing’s top cop says he’s asking of the student body as they enjoy their day.

“If they are consuming alcohol, as long as they’re being safe when they’re doing that,” Pride said. “Not walking out in the road in front of cars, that’s all we can ask for, is just everybody to stay safe.”