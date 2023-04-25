EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — More than 6,000 documents related to Larry Nassar, former Michigan State University physician and convicted sexual predator, remain in the university’s possession — and students aren’t too happy about it.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel recently renewed the state’s request for the documents and asked for full transparency. The MSU Board of Trustees denied the request.

Around a dozen students gathered around the Hannah Administration Building on Tuesday.

They say they feel that the board is protecting the former doctor and that the recent decision further harms the Spartan community, especially those who were abused by Nassar.

“I want to speak for and advocate for the people who can’t be here right now who aren’t in the East Lansing area, the Nassar victims, the victims of sexual harassment in general,” said event organizer Charlotte Plotzke.

Advocates say they’ve waited since 2016 for the full collection of documents, and that the decision only shows the university isn’t taking sexual assault seriously.

Organizers say they won’t stop showing up until university leaders do something about the issue.