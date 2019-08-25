Students return to Michigan State University

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– For many college freshman..Going to a new school gives them a chance to get out of their comfort zone.

“In high school there’s only a certain amount of people, so you can get tired of the same old thing,” said first-year student Cheyenne Settle. “So it’s nice to have lots of different people.”

They had help moving in from other Spartans, and from family members who traveled with them to East Lansing, but Settle and her classmates aren’t the only ones new to campus. President Samuel Stanley says he couldn’t wait to welcome students back after a long summer break.

“I’ve been here about three weeks so it’s been a little quiet on the campus,” Stanley said. “I’ve had a chance to see a lot of things. But now to have the students here is amazing, and of course with their parents as well. It’s fun to have a chance to meet them.”

He also has this message for the parents leaving their kids in m-s-u’s care.

“We’re going to do our best to take care of them, and to appreciate them entrusting them to Michigan State University. And that we’re really going to work to fulfill our mission of educating them and doing it in the safest environment we can create.”

Those same parents have these words of advice to the newest Spartans.

“Enjoy it. You’re only young once before you settle down and you have a complete life,” Cheyenne’s mother Heidi said. “Do everything you possibly can while you’re on campus.”