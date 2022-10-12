LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Waverly high was put in lockdown Wednesday afternoon after students received a threat on their phones.

When 6 News arrived at the school, Eaton County Sheriff’s deputies were escorting kids out of the building

Dozens of frightened parents were blocking the road hoping to get to their children.

“I was saying goodbye because I didn’t know what was going to happen,” said student Cecelia Kuiper.

Kuiper is an 11th grader at Waverly high school and was one of the students who received the Airdropped threat directly to her phone.

It read “I’m going to start shooting at 11:30 be ready.”

Kuiper says she was eating her lunch in her mother’s classroom when she heard the announcement.

“The announcements I hear, like, one of the ladies say that we are in a lockdown, then I went into the hallway and I saw everybody running to the classes,” she said.

Students were locked in classrooms for two hours before Eaton County deputies began evacuating the school. Kuiper says she was confused and terrified.

“I didn’t believe it at first, I thought it was a drill but it wasn’t. It was quiet for a while, and then I started texting my mom, and my dad and my brother, and I was saying I love them, it was really scary,” she said.

School officials have been working alongside law enforcement and they tell me the threats were taken seriously.

“It was deemed noncredible today, but we always put the safety of our students and staff as our highest priority I would like our community to know that there were no weapons at all found at Waverly High School,” said superintendent Kelly Blake.

Kuiper says this trend of school threats has to end.

“I know we will overcome this because of how our teachers are and because of how our student body isit needs to stop I was texting my family goodbye, I thought I was going to die,” Kuiper said.