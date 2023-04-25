HOWARD CITY, Mich. (WLNS) — Two Howard City students are suing their school district after it allegedly banned them from wearing sweatshirts with the political slogan “Let’s Go Brandon.”

“Criticism of the president is core political speech protected by the First Amendment,” said Conor Fitzpatrick, an attorney with the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education, who is representing the students.

“Whether it’s a Biden sticker, ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ sweatshirt, or gay pride T-shirt, schools can’t pick and choose which political beliefs students can express,” Fitzpatrick said in a press release.

“Let’s Go Brandon” is used as a euphemism for “F– Joe Biden,” originating from a NASCAR event.

According to Fitzpatrick, the school district said the slogan violates a policy prohibiting “profane” clothing. The lawsuit contends that the school district is violating the students’ First Amendment rights.

“A public school district cannot censor speech just because it might cause someone to think about a swear word,” Fitzpatrick said in a press release.