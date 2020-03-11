Students surprised after Michigan State transitions to online classes

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Wednesday morning Michigan State University officials announced a possible coronavirus case linked to campus. The ingham county health department is currently investigating and monitoring that case.

Following this announcement the university switched to online classes and this mean that students and professors will no longer meet in person.

MSU Freshman Joshua Watkins said, “I got the email, I woke up my roommate and I was like aye bro, look at this.”

The email was from MSU’s president letting the students know they would be switching to online classes.

MSU Junior Andre Crawford said, “To be honest I’m kinda excited. I’m off from school, I get to go home.”

“It’s really disappointing,” said MSU Freshman Brenden Barns. “I’ve really enjoyed so far at MSU that class experiences and meeting so many different people from across this country.”

The university is working with faculty and staff about laboratory and performance classes, but for now classes will be online until Monday, April 20.

“It’s been nonstop talk about this especially since we just got back from spring break so I figured it’s just a matter of time before it happened,” Barns said.

Doctoral student Rachel Frederiksen said, “Especially since we don’t have a cure for it or a preventative measure then okay I can understand.”

“The hygiene isn’t that great here so it’s better if people just stay to themselves,” Crawford said.

Students are now being strongly encouraged to head to their permanent homes during this time if all of their classes are online.

Crawford said, “For the people that can’t, they’re still gonna have the dorms and the dining halls fully operating.”

“I’m not really scared,” said Watkins. “I’m definitely concerned cause you know, it’s right here.”

Barns thinks all these precautions are for the best.

“The worst thing we would want is for more students or faculty or anybody to be infected by this,” Barns said. “Just being that extra cautions proves that it’s, they’re wanting to do the right thing here.”