Studio C movie theater to reopen Thursday

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Studio C movie theater, located next to the Meridian Mall on Okemos, is set to reopen Thursday.

With Studio C’s reopening, all ten Celebration Cinema theaters in Michigan are operational for the first time since the pandemic.

“It’s sure been a long haul for this team, and they are eager to open their doors,” said Emily Loeks, Public Relations and Community Affairs correspondent for Studio C.

Studio C is known for its its food and alcohol services, where guests can order food or drinks and have them delivered to them in the theater restaurant-style.

“We’ve been waiting patiently and are so glad that the time has finally come,” said manager Justin Ziegler.