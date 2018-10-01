Study by MSU associate prof. shows Dems, GOP more polarized than ever Video

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) -- - There have always been disagreements between Democrats and Republicans, but a new study by an associate professor at Michigan State University shows it's worse than it's ever been.

As election day nears, more campaign ads hit the airwaves, highlighting differences between the candidates. But that study by MSU Associate Professor of Psychology Zachary Neal shows it goes much deeper than simple disagreements.

"What I really wanted to focus on is cases where they actually avoid working with each other," he said. "So the extent to which Democrats and Republicans aim to not be bipartisan, and I've even found that that's increasing."

Neal researched data on who sponsored bills from 1973-2016, and says the polarization has been gradually worsening during that time. He added it does not matter which party has the majority, and used the battle over the Affordable Care Act as an example.

When the ACA was passed into law, the Democrats had a slim majority. But once the GOP took a razor-thin control of congress, they tried to repeal it.

"Each party can try and push through their agenda. but as soon as another party takes control, they can attempt to undo that agenda, so what we've reached is a kind of stalemate," Neal said.

Neal says things are about as bad as they'll get, and says one way to fix the polarization is to elect more centrists to congress. But that's a tall task, he says, as American voters are increasingly polarized as well.

That's not surprising to Sheri Whitaker, a Charlotte resident, who says she thinks America needs to return to its roots.

"I think just getting back to, like I said, our traditional values and what made America great and the things that this country was founded on," she said.