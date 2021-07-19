Study finds out of small U.S. cities Lansing reports the 15th most burglaries per capita

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— A new study released by Porch.com, looked at the top cities across The United States regarding larceny-thefts and burglaries.

FBI data from 2015 until 2019 Looked at the past five years of crime data, and the study shows over the past decade larceny-thefts have steadily declined. However, there are cities that report higher rates of thefts, and researchers ranked these cities according to the average annual burglaries per 100,000 residents.

Lansing, Michigan was ranked with the 15th most burglaries per capita and reported 751 thefts.

Detroit, Michigan was also ranked number three in the nation out of the largest cities with the most burglaries. The annual average annual thefts totaled 7,825, and the average annual larceny thefts totaled 14,471.

According to the data, Memphis, Tennessee has ranked number one in the nation with the most break-ins and burglaries in this survey. The state leading with larcenies out of the small and midsize cities is Vallejo, California.

Take a look at the full study with statistics and charts by clicking here.