LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A new study is suggesting that even moderate drinkers are at an increased risk of getting cancer.

Experts with the Cleveland Clinic Cancer Center attribute that between five and ten percent of all cancers are linked to alcohol consumption. The risk of liver and throat cancers is specifically increased.

For women, moderate alcohol consumption has increased the risk of women getting great cancer, even if there is no family history of cancer in the woman’s family.

Experts say if you are having three drinks a day the risk of cancer is even greater.

In order to reduce the risk of cancer, the Center recommends moderation.

According to the Cleveland Clinic Cancer Center, men should limit their alcohol intake to two drinks per day, and women should have one drink per day.