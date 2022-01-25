REPORT: Michigan has 10th worst unemployment rate recovery

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Though the U.S. gained nearly 199,000 jobs in December of 2021, Michigan ranked at 42 in terms of recovering unemployment rates.

A report from WalletHub looked at all 50 states and found that Michigan was ranked at 42 with its unemployment rates bouncing back.

The state’s change in unemployment from December 2021 compared to December 2019 was a 44.2% increase. However, the overall rank from the report found the overall unemployment rate was 5.6%.

Here’s a breakdown of what study found out about Michigan:

Unemployment Recovery in Michigan (1=Most Recovered, 25=Avg.):

44.21% Change in Unemployment (December 2021 vs December 2019) 265,115 unemployed people in December 2021 vs 183,841 in December 2019; 11th worst recovery in the U.S.



Change in Unemployment (December 2021 vs December 2019) 44.46% Change in Unemployment (December 2021 vs January 2020) 265,115 unemployed people in December 2021 vs 183,525 in January 2020; 10th worst recovery in the U.S.



Change in Unemployment (December 2021 vs January 2020) -33.78% Change in Unemployment (December 2021 vs December 2020) 265,115 unemployed people in December 2021 vs 400,370 in December 2020; 23rd best recovery in the U.S.



Change in Unemployment (December 2021 vs December 2020) -19.51% Change in Not Seasonally Adjusted Continued Claims (December 2021 vs December 2019) 48,984 continued claims in December 2021 vs 60,861 in December 2019; 22nd best recovery in the U.S.



Change in Not Seasonally Adjusted Continued Claims (December 2021 vs December 2019) 5.6% Unemployment Rate (December 2021) 10th highest unemployment rate in the U.S.

Unemployment Rate (December 2021)

To view the full report and your state’s rank, please visit: https://wallethub.com/edu/states-unemployment-rates/74907