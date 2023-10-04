LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s, the most common form of dementia.

Researchers, though, say Hispanic Americans are at a higher risk of developing the devastating disease.

Hispanics are the fastest growing population in the U.S., and about 13% of them over the age of 65 have some form of dementia. The Michigan Alzheimer’s Association says more people aren’t aware of the disease until it’s too late.

“Most people in the Latino community don’t know they are at a higher risk,” says Dr. Irving Vega, translational neuroscientist at Michigan State University.

He spends his days researching answers to the striking disparity. Hispanics have a 50% differential in the possibility of developing dementia.

“Actually, and to break the myth, that there is a genetic component, specific to Latinos vs. Black vs white,” Vega says of his study focus.

Dr. Irving Vega

Vega and the Michigan Alzheimer’s Association believe that rather than a genetic link to this disparity, environmental and social stresses play a more significant role in the development of dementias. That’s called Social Determinants of Health, and highlights the numerous barriers many minorities face in healthcare.

Some of those include access to healthy food, stable and safe housing, culturally component medical care – and even access to basic primary care – and where someone lives can serve as obstacles to healthcare and health access. Many of these constraints can come together and influence a more rapid cognitive decline.

“Being able to visit with a medical professional that speaks your language can also provide additional barriers to the ones that already exist,” says Ana Ramos, manager for Latino outreach, as an example of a social determinant of health.

Dr. Vega points to another.

“That could be a cultural understanding of the system coming from a different country to discrimination,” he says.

The Alzheimer’s Association of Michigan says 1 in 5 Latinos believe discrimination is a barrier to receiving care, including an early diagnosis of dementia.

To address this, the agency has launched a campaign called “Some things come with age.” The goal is to increase awareness in the Latino community about the prevalence of dementias.

Vega says the goal is “to bring information regarding Alzheimer’s disease, what are the risk factors and, importantly, what you can do to reduce that risk.”

Experts say if you or someone you know is at a heightened risk for any form of dementia and is around the age 60, visiting 10signs.org is a good first step in getting more information about Alzheimer’s, symptoms and early detection.