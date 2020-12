This undated photo provided by Animal Planet Network shows a kangaroo named Dave. The aging kangaroo who calls the Bronx Zoo in New York home is receiving low-temperature cryotherapy treatment for arthritis. The treatment is a high-tech alternative to ice baths that humans have used for years. Zoo director Jim Breheny says that the nearly […]

(WLNS) — Kangaroos can learn to communicate with humans similar to how dogs do.

This is according to a newly released study involving 11 kangaroos. 10 of them were able to seek out the help of a human when they were unable to open a box of food.

Researchers said this shows their ability to communicate with humans is not restricted to the usual domestic species.