LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A recent study done by the University of Michigan says that Black patients are less likely to be referred to home health care services than white patients.

Now, medical professionals are taking a closer look at the disparities.

The study also shows that Black patients had the highest re-admission rate compared to other races, but the author of the study says this could be due to a lack of trust. A doctor says it’s up to those in the health care profession to build it.

“What we know is important and our opinions about what we know are also important,” said Dr. Renee Canady, C.E.O. of the Michigan Public Health Institute. She holds a PhD in medical sociology from Michigan State University.

A separate University of Michigan study shows that healthcare access looks different for different people, especially when it comes to black patients.

Canady says she’s had her own experiences with bias in medical care with her son Howard.

“Although I am a unique entity, I’m a contributor to a very broad and collective story,” Canady said. “When my son was delivered at 28 weeks, and 6 months later lost his life…I had to then also think about my relationship with health care.”

Based on discharge records from more than 14,000 Medicare patients in 31 U.S. hospitals. The study found that 22 percent of Black patients are assigned home health care services when discharged. That number increases to 27 percent for white patients.

“I was the one performing the statistical analysis on the study. And I was not looking for the finding,” said the lead author of the study, Olga Yakusheva.

She says a lack of healthcare access, financial constraints and trust play factors in the results.

“The other reason might be that nurses are thinking that the patients might not accept it or not benefit from it as much as other patients, and they would not have offered the services,” Canady said.

Physicians say these findings show how important it is to recognize this and bridge the gap.

“The system has a responsibility,” Canady said. “And it’s my hope and my belief that as we all do our own work, we come together to improve outcomes for everyone regardless of race, gender, or class.”

The study also focused on other people of color, just 14 percent of Hispanic patients are assigned home health care services.

If you want to read more about the study, a link to it can be found here.