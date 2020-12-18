Stuff the Animal Control Truck to help families in need

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter will be partnering with local pet stores later this morning.

Their goal is to bring a little bit of holiday cheer to families with pets.

The shelter will have animal control trucks parked at different locations around the city.

This is to make it easier for everyone to donate.

You can find them at Soldan’s Pet Supply on south Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, Preuss Pets on Cedar Street, Petco in Frandor and Petsmart in Okemos.

Trucks will be at each one of these places from 10 o’clock this morning until 2 in the afternoon.