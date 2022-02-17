LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)–Michigan’s Attorney General Dana Nessel issued subpoenas that she says will allow her department to learn more about scammers pretending to offer AT&T DirecTV services.

“We are doing everything we can to track down and stop the persons or entities responsible for causing Michiganders to endure these illegal robocalls,” Nessel said. “If you receive a call offering you a massive discount on DirecTV services, consider the possibility it’s a scam. Current DirecTV customers should rely on phone numbers listed in your service correspondence or customer service information available on the website if you need to get in touch with the service provider.”

Judge Joyce Draganchuk of the Ingham County Circuit Court authorized the Attorney General to issue subpoenas based on an Ex Parte Petition.

The petition explains over half a million scam calls impact Michiganders each month.

The goal is to stop illegal robocalls.

“VoIP services convert your voice into a digital signal that travels over the Internet. VoIP service providers route outgoing and incoming calls, converting the digital signal to a regular telephone signal before it reaches the destination. These services are a cheap way for robocallers to make millions of scam calls from anywhere in the world, in a matter of minutes,” the petition explains. “The purposes of this investigation are to ascertain the Unknown Caller Respondent’s true identity and location; the identities of Unknown VoIP Provider Respondents causing the illegal robocalls to be made; and to obtain documents and records relevant to Respondent thinQ’s business practices in relation to the fake ‘AT&T DirecTV’ calls.”

In December, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) shared in the first nine months of 2021, consumers reported losing $148 million in scams where gift cards.

The FTC recommends that if you paid a scammer with a gift card, do the following:

Report gift card scams to the gift card issuer. When you contact the gift card company, tell them the gift card was used in a scam. Ask them if money is still on the card, and if they can refund your money.

If you act quickly enough, the company might be able to get your money back but be aware that that some companies will not return any money—even if the gift card hasn’t been used.

Keep the physical gift card and the receipt. Notify the store you purchased the gift card from right away.

The filing of the subpoenas is now available on the Department of Attorney General website.