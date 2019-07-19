Summer camp aims to empower Latinx children

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – With the summer season in full swing, many kids are out of school and off to summer camps, but that opportunity isn’t always available for everyone.

One local group is working to tackle this issue.

“Just with everything going on with the immigration, the border, we want Hispanics to be proud of who they are,” said Ceci Bordayo, the founder of Pass the Mic.

It’s called “Own Your Color.” The free two-day summer camp in Lansing is aimed towards giving dozens of Latino children a place to grow and be themselves.

“Most Hispanics are longing to achieve the American dream of just living in the United States. We wanted to go a little bit step further and really encourage this next generation to dream bigger than the American dream, that they can become anything they want to be,” said Bordayo.

Bordayo is the founder of “Pass the Mic”, the non-profit hosting the camp. She says many children of color haven’t had an opportunity like this before.

“Families that maybe come from low income or low finances, to be able to host something like this where they can come to was just kind of rewarding for us to be able to say ‘Hey, lets do something about this dilemma that most kids in the city have never attended a summer camp,'” said Bordayo.

Making homemade tortillas is just one of the things the kids are learning at the summer camp, as they work to love their culture and own their color.

“We’re also having recreational soccer with Ignite, they’re learning to make their own piñatas, homemade tortillas, all around Hispanic,” said Bordayo.

Bordayo’s goal:

“We hope that they take away that they dream big. We want them to know that they can become anything they want to be and also to be proud of their culture, own their color, who they are, and where they come from,” said Bordayo.

“Pass the Mic” hopes to host two summer camps per summer: one for Hispanic children and one for all kids.

The camp continues tomorrow. If you’re interested in going, click here.