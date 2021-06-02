Summer camps preparing to reopen but are in need of employees

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS-TV) As Covid-19 restrictions start to loosen many summer camps and swim clubs are struggling to get running for the summer, the main issue is not enough workers.

It’s been a long year for Brett Kaschinske, he’s the director of the Lansing Parks and Recreation Department. Now, as restrictions ease summers camps are struggling to reopen and they need help.

“We are looking for more staff for our buildings and our programs as well,” says Kaschinske.

So far, they have not had to turn away any kids because of staffing issues, at least not yet.

Many swim clubs are also getting ready to welcome kids back, but a few have been open for months.

David Lashbrook with the Piranhas Swim Club says,” once we were able to get back this year on March 22nd we were blown away by all the demand.”

While others, are simply unable to get back to business.

William Copland is a coach at The Delphinus Swim Club he says they’ve been closed since the pandemic started 448 days ago.

“Well we’re in our chart of waters obviously I don’t know we’re gonna see what we can do if we can get a pool we’ll have to start over again.”

As for the summer camps in Lansing, finding staff right now is crucial.