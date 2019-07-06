SUMMER HEAT: Keeping your pets safe this summer

MASON, Mich. (WLNS) – For you pet owners out there, the hot weather can have an impact on our furry little friends.

6 News reached out to the Ingham County Animal Control to find the best ways to keep our pets safe in the summer heat.

“Anybody who’s been outside the last couple weeks knows that we have got a lot of really hot weather and even with all the rain we’ve had, that’s still not quite enough to make sure out pets stay hydrated,” said Kate Turner, the Customer Service and Community Outreach Manager for the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter.

Whether it’s at home or on the go, Turner says it’s our job to not only look after our own health this summer, but our pets’, too.

“We are our pets protectors, we need to make sure that our pets are being cared for,” said Turner.

While you’re hanging around the house or in the backyard, Turner says the most important thing is to have water easily available.

“Having kitty pools out with water for them to run through, shade for them to go into, or even just keeping them inside if you have air conditioning is a really important step,” said Turner.

When you’re leaving, make sure their water bowl cannot be tipped over.

“The last thing you want to have happen is as soon as you leave for the day, they’ve tipped their water bowl over and they’re outside where it’s hot all day without any source of hydration,” said Turner.

If you do decide to take your pet for a ride, Turner says to look for signs of heat stress.

“Pets don’t have a way to sweat out their heat the way that we do, so dogs panting a lot, they can sweat through the paws of their feet, things like that, but it’s not quite the same as being actually able to cool down,” said Turner.

If you have a choice on bringing them along, never leave them in the car by themselves. She says it’s better to be safe than sorry.

“You never know when that line at the check out station is going to take too long, or you thought you left the car running with the A/C going, then it didn’t turn on or for any reason, you just don’t want to come back to your car and have a tragic accident,” said Turner.

Even going for a walk could be putting your pet at risk. Make sure you check the pavement first. If it’s too hot for you to keep your hand or foot on it, then it’s too hot for your pet.

For more ways to keep your furry friends safe this summer, click here.