A box of human heads was stolen from a truck that was transporting the body parts for medical research, officials in Denver said. (Getty Images)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Along with providing extra freedom and good camping weather, the months between Memorial Day and Labor Day are the “100 most dangerous days for teen drivers,” according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The crash rate for teen drivers is four times higher than that of adult drivers, and more teen driving fatalities happen in the summer than any other season, according to Toward Zero Deaths, A National Strategy on Highway Safety.

“Summer is historically a dangerous time for teen drivers,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA, in a statement.

“Now that school is out, teens will spend more time on the road, often driving with friends at odd hours of the day and night… AAA urges parents to model safe driving behavior and reinforce safe driving habits with their teen drivers to help keep them safe this summer,” Jenkins continued.

In 2016, speeding factored into almost 1/3rd of fatal crashes that involved teen drivers, according to Toward Zero Deaths.