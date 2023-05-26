LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Gas is more than a dollar cheaper than it was last Memorial Day, but many Americans are hesitating to spend money on a summer road trip.

According to GasBuddy’s 2023 Summer Travel Survey, released on May 18, 64% of Americans plan to take a summer road trip–up from 58% last year–but 60% of those who say they plan to have not yet booked accommodations or travel plans.

“While gas prices are far lower in most areas than they were last year, Americans seem to feel a bit worse about the economy this year on the heels of rising interest rates, the bank crisis, and inflation that has spiked, impacting their ability to take a road trip during the summer driving season,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

Almost 40% of those surveyed said inflation and generally high prices have caused them to reconsider travelling this summer.

GasBuddy offers the following tips to save money on summer road tripping: