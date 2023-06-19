Albert EL Fresco is a pedestrian space in downtown East Lansing, which originated during the COVID pandemic.

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Summer Solstice Jazz Festival will be taking over downtown East Lasing this weekend.

Starting this Friday festival stages will be located all over downtown. One stage will be on the east side of Albert El Fresco on the corner of M.A.C. and Albert. Additionally, there will be stages in Valley Court Park and on the corner of Albert and Grove.

Performers include the jazz alliance of mid-Michigan scholarship band, REDWOOD and many others. For the full line up check out the East Lansing jazz fest website.

After the festival community members can enjoy Afterglow performances at the Graduate Hotels rock bar from 10PM to midnight Friday and Saturday