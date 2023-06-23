EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The lineup for East Lansing’s free 2023 Summer Solstice Jazz Festival has been announced.

The festival begins Friday and goes through Saturday, June 24. The lineup can be viewed online here.

Summer Solstice Jazz Festival was established in the late-’90s and offers a free, multiple-state, live outdoor music event in the downtown East Lansing area.

The festival is assisted by Michigan State University’s School of Music with the MSU Outreach and Engagement Education Stage.

The performance area provides an opportunity for local high school and young jazz musicians to perform on stage.