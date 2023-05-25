SUMMIT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — A 56-year-old Summit Township man is in critical condition at Henry Ford Hospital after colliding with a car on his motorcycle Wednesday evening.

Deputies of the Jackson County sheriff’s office responded to reports of the crash in Summit Township at 5:03 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police say the 56-year-old man was travelling west on McDevitt Avenue, riding his 2011 Harley Davidson motorcycle, when he collided with a 2005 Chrysler Sebring that was driven by an 80-year-old woman from Rives Township.

The woman in the Sebring had been pulling out of a private parking lot before the collision happened.

The motorcycle rider was transported to Henry Ford with critical injuries.

The sheriff’s office is still investigating the crash.

Jackson Community Ambulance and summit Township Fire Department also assisted at the scene of the accident.