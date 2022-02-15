JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS)—Jackson County Deputies responded to a call for an armed robbery around 4:29 a.m. Tuesday.

It happened at Buddy’s Mini Mart at the 100 block of East McDevitt Avenue in Summit Township.

When deputies arrived at the scene they were able to figure out two suspects entered the store, selected items, and then a short time later showed a gun and stole cash and other items.

Authorities say the suspects then left the area and are still on the loose.

Deputies searched the area with a K-9 and were unable to find the suspects. However, a portion of the stolen goods were found.

If you have any information regarding this incident please contact Detective Sergeant Bryan Huttenlocker at (517) 768-7931.