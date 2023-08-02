JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — People who live at Sun Valley Estates said that before new management took over the land was well maintained, but since then life there hasn’t been so sunny.

“I feel like we’re being treated as dirt under their feet, we don’t matter,” resident, Rose Oster said.

Sun Valley Estates accused of poor property upkeep. (WLNS)

Rose Oster moved into the Sun Valley Estates Mobile Home Park back in 2019. She said management has done a poor job of keeping the park clean and now she’s drawing the line after the home behind her caught fire leaving behind trash and debris in the yard.

“It was really bad, really, really bad.”

Oster said it’s been nearly a month since the fire and no one has come to clean up the mess, now she said roaches from the trash are making their way into her home.

“They’re coming in the back of my home. We’ve found quite a few,” she said.

The bugs have become all too much, that’s why Oster said she contacted management in hopes of getting the property cleaned up, but that wasn’t the case.

“She’s ignored me ever since, she won’t answer my calls, won’t answer an email,” Oster said.

On top of this, another home just a few doors down has not been fully cleaned up after a fire there a few months ago.

“It’s not right to anybody out here, Oster said.

Oster said the needs of other residents have not been met by management which continues to raise the rent. I went to the manager’s office looking for answers. No one was there at the time but later a woman showed up. When asked for a statement she refused and told us to leave the property.

Oster said she just wants to live in a better community.

“I’d like them to start keeping the property the way they expect us tenants to keep it. You can’t expect us to rise above you to a higher standard when you’re not willing to give a little.”

6 News did contact Blackman Township and officials tell us Sun Valley Estates is solely responsible for the clean-up and that an ordinance officer spoke to management about getting it done and If the clean-up is not done soon, the township could fine the owners.