SUNFIELD, Mich. (WLNS) – Residents of an apartment complex in rural Eaton County’s Sunfield have been plagued for months with faucets that spill a ‘dark brownish-orange’ water, fit, the residents say, for the toilet.

Sunfield Park Apartments’ residents say they have been complaining for months in an attempt to get the water cleared up.

“It got so thick and just orange that I decided to just start buying jugs and cases of water to consume and cook with,” says McKenzie David. “Basically, anything we use water for is what I use the jugs for.”

Water from a faucet in a Sunfield, Mich. apartment complex. (WLNS)

Davis says if she runs the faucet for more than 30 minutes it does eventually clear up. And while it doesn’t look like river water, she says it salty and undrinkable when clear.

She turned the faucet on during an interview 6 News.

When this reporter drank the water it was extremely salty.

WLNS 6 News report Kyle Makin drinks water from a Sunfield Apartment complex. (WLNS)

Despite text messages to management in June and in October, Davis says management has not acted on the concerns – or even visited her apartment.

“A couple days ago, I turned on and it was just thick and orange,” she says. “It’s an ongoing issue for months that I get no real answer from nobody. Nobody tells me like this is the problem, or we are going to do this to fix it. It’s just—it’s just what it is.”

Red Oak Management did respond to an inquiry from 6 News. Here’s the statement from Heidi A. Reed, Vice President and Associate Broker for the company: