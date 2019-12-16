Sunfield man arrested for child porn

A Sunfield man has been arrested on charges of possession of child sexually abusive material.

Donald Collier, 36, was arrested Tuesday Dec. 10 and arraigned Dec. 11 following an investigation by the Michigan State Police (MSP) Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force.

The investigation concluded with Sunfield’s arrest after a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The MSP Computer Crimes Unit obtained a search warrant and took multiple devices and other evidence.

Collier is being held with three counts: one count of child sexually abusive activity – (distributing or promoting), one count of possession of child sexually abusive material and two counts of using a computer to commit a crime.

If Collier is found guilty, he will face up to seven years in prison for the charge of child sexually abusive activity (distributing or promoting), up to four years for the charge of possession of child sexually abusive material and up to 10 years for each charge of using a computer to commit a crime.

The Michigan State Police’s Computer Crimes Unit encourages parents to speak to their children and family members about the safe use of the internet. There are many resources available to assist in keeping people safe online. The MSP ICAC Task Force provides a comprehensive list of resources on their website at http://www.michiganicac.com.

If you have information regarding possible child sexual exploitation, report it to the CyberTipline at http://www.missingkids.org/cybertipline or http://www.michiganicac.com