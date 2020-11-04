Super Bowl MVP split cost of Arrowhead Stadium for Election Day

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WLNS) – Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes took it upon himself to play a role on Election Day by making Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City a polling location by splitting the cost with the Chiefs.

Team President Mark Donovan said the team had multiple meetings about the idea, but the team believed there were too many hurdles including cost.

That’s when the quarterback stepped in offered to pay for the new voting machines that were used to count up the votes.

Mahomes mentioned that he wanted to bring voters together, so that their voice could be heard for the general election.

Both Donovan and Mahomes are hopeful that the football stadium will remain as a polling location for years to come.