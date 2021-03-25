Superheroes visit Children’s Medical Center at Sparrow Hospital

LANSING, Mich (WLNS)- Today, you may see a group flying through the sky, a group of superheroes that is- trying to get to Sparrow Hospitals Children Medical Center.

At noon, Wonder Woman and her friends will show up outside of the hospital and children will gather by the window. Superheroes will surprise children with waves and gifts.

Events like this are not new, but this year’s process will be due to COVID-19. The hospital says the event is meant to bring smiles to the faces of children having a bad day or bring them strength before a big medical surgery.

The Children’s Medical Center also has an Amazon Wish List for all children in its care for comfort.