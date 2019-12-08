Superheroes visit Sparrow’s youngest patients

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – While it is the holiday season and many people are spending time at home with their families, some have to spend it at the hospital.

That’s why Sparrow’s Pediatric Rehabilitation Services hosted a holiday party for some of its youngest patients today.

The kids got the chance to meet not only Santa, but some of their favorite superheroes as well.

“Just because it gets them to be distracted away from what they do like normally every single day, just to see a superhero or a princess come out and spend time with them just makes them realize that they are not alone in what they are going through,” said Shauna Smith with the League of Enchantment.

Dozens of people and volunteers took part in this opportunity to brighten the lives of children.