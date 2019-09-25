Superintendent releases health department suggestions for protection against EEE

The Eaton Rapids Public Schools Superintendent has sent out a County Health Department set of guidelines for protecting against recent reports of an insect-borne virus in Southwest Michigan.

The virus, known as Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) has symptoms that generally occur four to 10 days after a person has been infected and include: nausea, fever, headache and vomiting.

Barry-Eaton Health Department issued a list of suggestions for community members and school officials to help protect themselves from EEE. Below is a summary.

Barry-Eaton County Health Department Suggestions:

• If outdoor events are planned between dusk and dawn, encourage attendees to protect

themselves with insect repellents that include DEET or another EPA approved product.

• Eliminate sources of standing water around your respective institutions.

• Ensure doors and windows have tight-fitting screens. Repair or replace screens that have tears or other openings.

• Wear socks with shoes, light colored pants and long sleeved shirts.

As an added precautionary step, Wolverine Pest Services will spray all school grounds and athletic complexes on Friday, Sept 27 after school ends.

This mosquito repellent is safe for children and pets to be around. The spray will kill adult mosquitos and larvae and will also create a barrier to keep mosquitos out of the area.

As of Sept. 21, eight cases of EEE have been confirmed in residents of Barry, Berrien, Calhoun, Cass, Kalamazoo, and Van Buren counties, including three deaths.

As of Sept. 20, EEE has been confirmed in 21 animals from 11 counties.

These counties include Barry, Berrien, Calhoun, Cass, Genesee, Jackson, Kalamazoo, Lapeer, Montcalm, St. Joseph, and Van Buren. Additional animal cases are under investigation.