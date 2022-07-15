DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — The General Motors Delta Township plant is closed for the week of July 18 because of supply chain disruptions.

Production at the plant is schedule to resume July 25. The Delta Township plant builds the Chevrolet Traverse and the Buick Enclave.

The plant has experienced several closures in 2022. It was temporarily shut down in February due to protests at the U.S. and Canadian border. There was also a two week long closure in January.

“Our production in North America has been relatively strong and stable since the third quarter of last year,” said GM Senior Manager of Communications Erin Davis. “However, short-term supply chain disruptions continue to occur, which has led us to make these production adjustments. We are actively working with our suppliers to resolve issues as they arise to meet pent up customer demand for our vehicles.”

The Lansing Grand River General Motors plant is not being impacted at this time.