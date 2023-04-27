Students in the IAH department have expressed their gratitude to Max, a support dog, and his partner, Officer Andrew Domzalski.

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — As Michigan State University students prepare to leave campus for the summer, some are expressing gratitude toward Max the support dog.

Max is handled by officer Andrew Domzalski of the Northville Township Police Department. Since the tragic shooting in February, the pair have been on MSU’s campus regularly spending time with students.

Students in the Artistic Citizenship class in the Integrated Arts and Humanities department handcrafted thank you cards, including personal notes for Max and Domzalski.

Max’s specialty is helping those who have experienced trauma.

“As time has continually progressed, some of us are still having a hard time digesting the events,” the students of the class wrote in their April 19 letter to Max and Domzalski.

“Having the therapy dogs on campus has helped us heal more than you know.”