LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — New poll numbers show that support for President Biden in our key battleground state is eroding.

To take the edge off some of these negative numbers, the White House would argue a poll is just a snapshot in time.

But with former president Donald Trump at 46% and Mr. Biden at 41%, much of the underlying data in Michigan is not encouraging for the incumbent President.

In Central Michigan, Trump has a 24-point lead. And while Biden leads in Detroit and Wayne County, Trump wins Macomb and Oakland counties, and out-state he leads by 8 points.

Despite showing up on the picket line in support of UAW Strikers, Biden’s union support continues to erode. Trump is leading with individual union members, but Biden does win union households.

Biden’s support from female voters propelled him to victory the first time he ran in Michigan. But now he is tied with Trump, who also leads with the male vote by 11 points.

In the all-important independent voter arena. Biden loses both men and women there. 6 News pollster Bernie Porn says based on the last survey, where Biden was tied, he has lost some ground in this newest one.

“Our last survey had it at 46-45, with Trump barely ahead,” Porn said. “And he was underperforming in several areas….Wayne, Oakland, Macomb, and certainly among union members.”

One glimmer of hope for the Biden campaign is that 44% of the voters say they would consider not voting for Trump if he’s convicted of certain crimes.