LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – While anti-gun demonstrators flooded the country this past weekend, and the U.S. Senate continues to work on a gun safety package, some new polling data shows that over half of the parents in this country are afraid their children will be shot in school.

Long before the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in 2012, the only worry parents had was about their child getting hurt on the playground.

Those days are long gone as the death of students has been climbing for ten years.

After each tragic event, the polls indicated that something should be done and this time a bipartisan framework of an agreement has been reached.

One pollster says the climate is ripe for some changes.

“Emotion is driving this so much right now so you hear the call in America. We’ve got to do something,” said Quinnipiac University Pollster Tim Malloy. “So clearly there’s been an impact of these recent shootings.”

The new poll shows that 74% want to boost the age from 18 to 21 to purchase a gun and a whopping 92% want more background checks before guns are sold, but banning assault weapons… 50% for, 45% against.

“Support nationally for a ban on assault weapons has hit its lowest level since we’ve been polling since 2013,” said Malloy. “The NRA has done a good job of saying if you take away the assault weapons, they’ll take away the rest of the weapons as well eventually.”

The NRA opposes the elements in this new proposal which increase background checks on those under 21 buying a weapon, giving money to the states to enact red flag laws and banning the sale of guns to those convicted of domestic abuse.