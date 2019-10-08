Supporters, protesters show up at Slotkin event in Lansing

Michigan Senator Debbie Stabenow was in Michigan today addressing the topic of climate change.

She also took time to answer a few questions, about the on-going impeachment inquiry into President Trump.

Stabneow says she supports the ongoing investigation and believes the President abused his power.

The Senator also says during President Trumps Presidency, he has hurt the reputation of the United States.

"He has taken important bi partisan funding needed militarily by Ukraine to protect themselves from Russia and instead of giving it to them after we passed it. He said wait a minute you can have this funding if you do a favor for me and dig up dirt on my political opponent" said Senator Debbie Stabenow, (D) Michigan.

President Trump maintains his innocence and says he's done nothing wrong.