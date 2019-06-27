Supreme Court gerrymandering ruling causes controversy

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – In Washington D.C. today, the Supreme Court ruled that federal courts have no role to play in policing political districts drawn by politicians to help favor one political party over another.

This directly affects Michigan because the lines drawn by those politicians will still be in effect during the 2020 election.

This is also known as gerrymandering.

In November, Michigan voters banned this in our state, but the Supreme Court decided today that they won’t force other states to do the same.

The executive director of the group Voters Not Politicians says they’re disappointed with the news.

They think the federal courts should step in and ban gerrymandering throughout the country, leaving drawing district lines up to the voters.

“We’re very, very disappointed,” said Nancy Wang, the executive director of Voters Not Politicians. “I’m really struck by our lower court in Michigan noting that Michigan voters have really suffered through four rigged elections already, you know, four elections where some voters’ votes didn’t count at all because of what party they supported, and that’s just wrong.”

This ruling today will not change the fact that Michigan voters approved to end gerrymandering in our state.

However, Voters Not Politicians is now working to form a people’s committee that will draw the new district lines, and it will take until the election in 2022 to have them ready to go.