Supreme Court on Trump’s Border Wall Funds

WASHINGTON (WLNS) — The U.S. Supreme Court announced today it would take up cases concerning President Trump’s border wall.

And the controversial policy that requires asylum seekers to remain in Mexico as they wait hearings.

The border wall and asylum policy informally known as “Remain in Mexico” have been cornerstones of the Trump administration’s agenda.

Lower courts have ruled that Pres. Trump does not have authority to transfer 2.5 billion dollars from the Pentagon’s funding to build additional barriers along the border.

The cases likely won’t be considered until next year.