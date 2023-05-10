Proposal 3, which would enshrine retrodictive rights including the right to an abortion in the Michigan constitution, on an absentee ballot.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — An anti-abortion lawsuit brought by the Jackson County Prosecutor has been thrown out by the Michigan Supreme Court.

The suit was dismissed as Proposal 3, the ballot proposal that enshrined abortion in Michigan’s constitution, made the entire lawsuit moot.

Previously, Jackson County Prosecutor Jerry Jarzynka had sought to prosecute women who received abortions after Roe v. Wade was overturned, effectively making abortion illegal in Michigan due to a now-defunct 1931 law.

Jarzynka filed the suit after a judge blocked the enforcement of the 1931 ban.

Now the entire case is moot, as abortion is a constitutional right in the Great Lakes State.