LOS ANGELES, Calif. (CBS NEWS) — ‘Tis the season for all the respiratory viruses that can ruin your holiday.

New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a troubling jump in the number of patients with COVID-19, flu and RSV who need to be hospitalized.

As we spend more time indoors, cases of these respiratory viruses are rising. “Indoor environments, particularly in the winter, tend to be a little lower humidity, and that’s been shown to help transmit some respiratory viruses,” said Andrew Pekosz, Ph.D. virologist at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.

And that’s really thought to be the main trigger for the increasing rate of these viruses. Data shows that over the past several weeks, hospitalizations rose by 200% for the flu, 51% for COVID-19 and 60% for RSV.

This 1981 photo provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows an electron micrograph of Respiratory Syncytial Virus, also known as RSV. New research announced by Pfizer on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, showed vaccinating pregnant women helped protect their newborns from the common but scary respiratory virus that fills hospitals with wheezing babies each fall. (CDC via AP, File)

“While we’re seeing increases in influenza, in particular, at this time of year, um, they’re not as severe as they were last year,” Pekosz said. “And when we dig down deep at the viruses that are circulating right now, they all seem to be pretty good matches for the viruses that are in the vaccine.”

But vaccination rates are lagging. The CDC issued an advisory that low vaccination rates against flu, COVID and RSV, with the increasing cases, could lead to more severe disease and strain on the healthcare system.

Another thing you can do to help prevent the spread of these viruses–pay attention to symptoms and stay home if you’re sick.

Dr. Pekosz said testing is also critical, and needs to done early after symptoms begin. “We have to deal with these respiratory infections every year. Uh, we shouldn’t ignore them, but we have a lot of tools to be better prepared to deal with them, whether they be vaccines ahead of time, the extended testing that we can do right now for viruses and the availability of antivirals,” Pekosz said.

He said using these tools can minimize the impact of these infections and keep more people safe.