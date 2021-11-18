Survey: 62% of Michiganders shopping for holidays early this year

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – 62% of Michiganders are doing their holiday shopping a little early this year, reports a Flagstar Bank Survey.

53% of Michiganders plan to travel more than last season, 47.4% plan to attend more events, and 55.8% plan to spend more than last year.

It seems many Michiganders are looking to make up for last year’s quarantined holiday season.

31% of Michiganders plan to spend “significantly” more on holiday shopping than last year. 47% plan to spend more than $1,000 on gifts and 57.8% plan to pay with cash.

Most shopping will be done online, with 60% of Michiganders planning to do their shopping on online retailers like Amazon.