Survey: Americans overwhelmingly in favor of stay-at-home than re-opening economy

News
Posted: / Updated:

People protest the extension of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s Stay Home, Stay Safe order in Lansing in front of Michigan’s Capitol on April 15, 2020.

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new survey finds Americans remain overwhelmingly in favor of stay-at-home orders and other efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus. A majority say it won’t be safe to lift such restrictions anytime soon.

The survey from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research comes as protests have broken out and some governors have announced plans to ease the public health efforts that have upended daily life. Only 12% of Americans say measures to fight the outbreak where they live go too far. About twice as many believe the limits don’t go far enough. The majority of Americans – 61% – feel the steps taken to prevent infections in their area are about right.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan

StormTracker 6 Radar