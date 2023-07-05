A concept graphic shows some possible improvements to MLK Drive near High Street in Jackson, from the MLKCIA. (Photo/City of Jackson)

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — As they look to revive Jackson’s southside neighborhoods, the MLK Corridor Improvement Authority is launching a survey requesting feedback from the community on the improvements they’d like to see.

The survey can be accessed at revivethesouthside.org, in churches and gathering places around Jackson, and will also be circulated door-to-door in MLK Corridor neighborhoods.

In 2020, Jackson City Council voted unanimously to create the MLKCIA, with the task of revitalizing the southside neighborhoods.

“The changes we’re planning will take a lot of time and resources, and this is the first step in getting people involved and excited about the future of the MLK Corridor,” said Jackson City Manager Jonathan Greene in a press release.

The survey is open through July 31.

MLKCIA aims to get several hundred responses to the survey, in order to make sure many voices from the MLK Corridor are represented in the revitalization efforts.

“We want to know what they envision for the place they call ‘home,'” said MLKCIA member George Brown.