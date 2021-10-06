Survivor: Early detection best defense against breast cancer

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – October is breast cancer awareness month and one survivor says early detection is the best defense against the disease

“My breast cancer was shown on my yearly mammogram,” said Josephine Roach.

She was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2017 and can’t emphasize enough how important it is for women to get their annual mammograms.

“I would not put off going to the doctor. I would not put off getting a mammogram. Take me for instance. I was fine the year before and I don’t know within that somewhere within that year’s time something had grown and it was an aggressive type of breast cancer, and if it would have gone on it would have killed me,” said Roach.

Shari Brown is a doctor at the sparrow. She specializes in breast surgical oncology.

She says about 1 in 8 women develop breast cancer in their lifetime so it’s important to get screened and monitor yourself at home.

“Self-exams should be done once a month in the shower. Patients should feel under their axilla area and also their whole breast.”

As for Roach, she’s just glad to still be here.

“As I went through treatment, yes it was difficult, but having that support uplifts you having an event like the Race for the Cure, you know that you’re not alone so those things really helped me.”