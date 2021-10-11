Survivor of Pulse Nightclub shooting speaks at East Lansing church

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A man who survived one of the deadliest mass shootings in American history comes to East Lansing to share his story.

It’s been more than 5 years since the horrific Pulse Nightclub shooting in Orlando, Florida. 49 people were killed and 53 were injured. Today one of those survivors made their way to Millenium church in East Lansing. Colons shared how he’s turning a tragedy into positivity.

“After that happened, I ask myself. Angel are you going to be down and depressed every day or are you going to do something about it and move forward and be a light to this world,” said Angel Colon, a Pulse Night Club shooting survivor.

At 2:02 a.m. on June 12th, 2016, Colon’s life changed forever.

“I remember feeling hot taps hitting my legs. I was confused I didn’t know what was going on. Now I’m shot in my right leg, my left leg is completely broken, and I couldn’t go anywhere,” he said.

He dropped to the floor surrounded by others who had also been shot, but it wasn’t over. A woman was lying right next to him, and Colon suggested they both play dead when they noticed the gunman shooting people already on the ground

“I close my eyes hold my breath, and I just wait. and I hear the shots going on. He shoots the lady that’s next to me and I’m panicking in the inside because I know I’m next,” he said.

Colon said he began to pray.

“I hear shots and I feel my body jump up and down and I feel heat in my mid-section, and now I realize I’m being shot all over again on the ground. I saw black so I thought I died, I hear shots in the other room and I open my eyes and by the grace of God I was alive,” he said.

After that night, Colon began his healing process mentally, physically, and spiritually.

“I started with just in my mind forgiving the shooter who did this. It was a long process healing. I had to learn how to walk all over again. I was like a baby all over again, I couldn’t even take showers on my own, I couldn’t clean myself,” he said.

Now he’s using his story to uplift people across the country.

“Just finding my identity in Jesus, and being rooted in him, and falling in love with Jesus again. That is what really helped my healing and moving forward in this,” he said. “I want to share that we can still love each other, we can still respect each other and we can still be there for each other.”