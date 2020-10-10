‘Survivor Strong’ hosts 1st Annual Charity Golf Outing

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Lansing-based non-profit ‘Survivor Strong‘ hosted its first charity fundraiser at Timber Ridge Golf Course Saturday morning.

“We provide support services for not only the Lansing community, but survivors of gender based violence, sexual assault, and domestic violence and abuse. This is our first big fundraising event,” Bailey Kowalski, Resource Development Coordinator for Survivor Strong said.

A total of 41 golfers signed up to participate in the event, with proceeds directly benefiting the organization.

“We obviously want to fundraise so that we can provide services for our clients and mainly just getting our name out there for the community to know the services that we provide,” Kowalski said.

While those services have changed a bit because of the pandemic, Kowalski added, the organization is still doing everything it can to offer support for anyone who needs it.

“One example of the services that we provide, we’ve had to adjust because of COVID, is we are providing survivor care packages for our clients, which is essentially, it’s almost a subscription box but free of charge filled with self-care items that are catered to each client. Those get delivered quarterly and it just sort of our way to be able to still provide the support and care,” Kowalski said.

Even though Survivor Strong is based in Lansing, its work extends much further.

“We’ve actually sent packages out to Oregon, to California, all over Michigan so, it’s nationwide. We assist survivors all over the country.”

Kowalski said it’s hard to find words to express how much the community’s support means to her and other survivors.

“The one thing I will say that struck me the hardest was there’s no instruction to wear teal, which is the color that represents sexual assault, relationship violence, and I think I can only think of maybe two or three of the golfers that showed up that weren’t wearing teal, but everyone came dressed in teal and that just gave me chills, blew me away. To have that support means the absolute world to the Survivor Strong organization and survivors everywhere,” she said.

While the non-profit hasn’t been around for long, Kowalski said they plan on having many more events in the future.

“There’s so much work and so many services that can be provided and we want to provide, so we’re working on doing that while accommodating coronavirus safety precautions, but we are definitely not going anywhere anytime soon.”

Her advice for anyone who has dealt with, or is currently dealing with trauma related to any type of abuse is this:

“You are not alone. I had found for me personally the hardest part was reaching out and asking for help. Survivor Strong wants to make it very clear that we are here to do just that– is to be a resource for you to reach out for help and no question is too dumb. We’re here for everything. You can stay anonymous or use your name and any way we can help you, we would be honored. You are never alone. We believe you and we stand with you.”