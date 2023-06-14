Ed Conlin of Sword of the Spirit and Jamie Treadwell of Servants of the Word are the subjects of ongoing lawsuits and settlement negotiations.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Survivors of sexual abuse at the hands of two religious organizations spoke publicly on Wednesday about their calls for justice and institutional transparency.

Former leaders Ed Conlin of Sword of the Spirit (SOS), an international organization, and Jamie Treadwell of Servants of the Word (SOW), based in Chelsea, Michigan, are the subjects of ongoing lawsuits and settlement negotiations with survivors.

They are accused of several incidents of sexual harassment, assault, abuse, molestation and nonconsensual touching, according to a press release Wednesday from Grewal Law PLLC of Okemos.

Treadwell was sentenced in April 2022 to 18 months’ probation, 14 days’ jail time (already served) and was required to register publicly as a sex offender, according to The Servants of the Word.

The alleged incidents of abuse took place in Lansing, East Grand Rapids, southeast Michigan, and in Northern Ireland.

SOW has offices in Chelsea, near Ann Arbor.

The two organizations failed to report the complaints of abuse to law enforcement, and allegedly advised survivors and their families to handle the allegations internally within the organizations.

The organizations allegedly were aware of the allegations as early as 1996.

“With each new revelation of another victim I am forced to face the trauma over and over again. There should not have been any further victims following my disclosure in 1998,” survivor Aisling Kennedy said in Wednesday’s press release.

“There was more concern for the protection of Youth Initiatives, Servants of the Word, Sword of the Spirit and [Ed Conlin], than protecting me or preventing further potential victims,” Kennedy continued.

Instead of taking action, the organizations transferred Conlin and Treadwell to different locations.

As leaders within their organizations, Conlin and Treadwell both were “known internationally as pseudo-celebrities throughout these communities,” according to the press release.

“Because of the relationship we had with Jamie Treadwell through the Sword of the Spirit, and the 40 year-long celebrity and hero-like reputation he had in the brotherhood, we allowed him to interact with our precious young baby girls. That is a decision I will regret for the rest of my life,” said parent Cherniawski in the press release.

“Ed Conlin and Jamie Treadwell are not serial sexual predators in spite of the Servants of the Word. Ed Conlin and Jamie Treadwell are sexual predators because of the Servants of the Word,” Cherniawski went on to say.

The civil lawsuits that have been filed are as follows: