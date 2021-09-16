Survivors say more accountability is needed after FBI Nassar hearing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — It’s no secret that the FBI failed its handling of one of the biggest sexual abuse cases in the nation’s history. For people here in Mid-Michigan every day that Larry Nassar was not in jail meant the threat of putting more victims at risk.

David Mittleman, an attorney with Grewal Law, who represents more than 100 Larry Nassar sexual abuse survivors, says hearing the the emotional testimony from Simone Biles, Mckayla Maroney, Maggie Nichols and Aly Raisman was difficult.

“It is not easy to watch this because I have talked to too many young girls and women who suffer as a result of this breach of trust that should never have happened,” Mittleman said.

On Twitter Rachel Denhollander says this is not enough accountability saying in part, “We pick up the pieces of the shattered lives they created. They retire with pensions.”

Mittleman says he’s certain the inaction of the FBI led to more victims.

“70 that we know of probably well over 100 and likely several hundred in jeopardy that could have been saved had the FBI not acted so poorly,” he said.

Mittleman tells me that he’s considering filing a civil claim to hold federal agencies accountable for their failure to prevent more abuse.