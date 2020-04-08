Susan G. Komen “More than Pink” Walk rescheduled to October

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — The Susan G. Komen Mid-Michigan more than Pink Walk has been rescheduled from April 28 to October 11, 2020 amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The race was scheduled for later this month at the Cooley Law School Stadium.

The More Than Pink Walk is an event that raises awareness for the breast cancer movement. According to the event description, “it is a proactive call to do more in the fight against breast cancer.”

The organization’s goal is to reduce the number of breast cancer death’s by 50 percent in the U.S. by 2026.